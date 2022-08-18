ENG vs SA Test: Rabada, Nortje spark England’s collapse

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  London
Rabada, passed fit following an ankle injury, removed openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley early on during a return of 2-36 in 12 overs

Kagiso Rabada. Pic/AFP


South Africa quicks Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje did the damage as England slumped to 116-6 before heavy rain forced an early end to the opening day of the first Test at Lord’s on Wednesday.


Rabada, passed fit following an ankle injury, removed openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley early on during a return of 2-36 in 12 overs. 

And Nortje, one of eight South Africans playing their first Test in England, grabbed three wickets, including the scalp of home captain Ben Stokes.


