Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Think weve found out some good things says Jos Buttler after Englands T20I series defeat to West Indies

Think we've found out some good things, says Jos Buttler after England’s T20I series defeat to West Indies

Updated on: 24 December,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Tarouba (Trinidad)
mid-day online correspondent |

Fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been struck down by injuries after playing in England’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh in March this year. Buttler is hopeful that Archer will be available for England’s title defence in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

Think we've found out some good things, says Jos Buttler after England's T20I series defeat to West Indies

Jos Buttler. Pic/AFP

Think we've found out some good things, says Jos Buttler after England’s T20I series defeat to West Indies
England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler believes the visitors’ found some good things about themselves despite losing both ODI and T20 series to West Indies. Weeks after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup semi-finals, the English suffered 2-1 and 3-2 defeats in the ODIs and ENG vs WI T20Is on their trip to the Caribbean.


"It's hard to say when you've lost but I think we've found out some good things. We've obviously had five games out here in the Caribbean and had a really good look at what conditions will be like for the World Cup only six months away. So yeah, it's been a good series," Buttler was quoted as saying by ICC at the end of the series.


Both England and West Indies batters hit 120 sixes in the five-game series, the first time the three-figure mark was touched in a bilateral ENG vs WI T20Is. With England's next white-ball assignment being in the form of T20I series against Pakistan in May 2024, Buttler thinks time is on his side to stop the run-flow.


"They hit a lot of sixes as a team, that's something that is a trademark of their side and we've got to find ways to limit that. We don't play together as a team now (until May) but everyone's going to be playing lots of T20 cricket in different tournaments around the world so that's a plus."

"Hopefully we can come here and look forward to a really good World Cup. It's been good to be in these conditions and have a look at what might work in those scenarios. I think if you can execute your yorkers they're still the best ball in T20," he added.

Buttler is also optimistic about having a better 2024 after having a forgettable 2023. "I've had some low moments for sure. It was a huge disappointment in my career that (ODI) World Cup just gone, but after you let the dust settle there's huge motivation and determination to have another crack and keep going. So that desire still burns strongly."

Fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been struck down by injuries after playing in England’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh in March this year. Buttler is hopeful that Archer will be available for England’s title defence in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

"I haven't spoken to Jof. Obviously I saw him in Barbados, it was good to see him back in training with us and bowling well. I know the medical team and staff have got a good plan for him and I think I speak on behalf of all England cricket fans and cricket fans around the world that we want to see Jof back and back for good. So I think it's important that he takes his time."

(With agency inputs)

