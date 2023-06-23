Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England have got carried away with Bazball Boycott

England have got carried away with 'Bazball': Boycott

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

“England are in danger of reducing the Ashes to an exhibition,” Boycott wrote in his scathing column for The Telegraph

England have got carried away with 'Bazball': Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott

Listen to this article
England have got carried away with 'Bazball': Boycott
x
00:00

Former captain Geoffrey Boycott has lashed out at Ben Stokes & Co for getting “carried away with Bazball” and not making winning a priority, adding that England are in danger of reducing the Ashes to an exhibition series.


England, playing an aggressive brand of cricket under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Stokes, were on the wrong side of the result as they suffered a two-wicket loss in the Ashes opener in Edgbaston earlier this week.


“England are in danger of reducing the Ashes to an exhibition,” Boycott wrote in his scathing column for The Telegraph.


“England have got carried away with Bazball and seem to think entertaining is more important than winning. But England supporters want one thing more than anything else—to win the Ashes.”

Also Read: England vs Australia: Khawaja to Root, best performers in Ashes 2023 opener

The legendary cricketer said winning is more important than entertaining. “Scoring fast runs, whacking lots of fours and sixes is lovely. It is great. But only if England do not lose sight of the big prize which is to beat Australia. If at the end of the series Australia go home with the Ashes, we will feel sick, regardless of how much we have been entertained.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ashes brendon mccullum ben stokes test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK