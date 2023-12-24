England look to bring in Pollard as consultant for 2024 T20 WC

“Pollard brings intimate knowledge of conditions in West Indies. The Trinidadian will help England assess the pitches in the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 4,” said a report in The Telegraph on Saturday

Kieron Pollard. Pic/AFP

England are apparently looking to bring in former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard as their consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA from June 4 to 30.

“Pollard brings intimate knowledge of conditions in West Indies. The Trinidadian will help England assess the pitches in the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 4,” said a report in The Telegraph on Saturday.

The report added that Pollard was seen in the England team hotel in Trinidad recently.

