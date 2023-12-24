England look to bring in Pollard as consultant for 2024 T20 WC

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 December,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

“Pollard brings intimate knowledge of conditions in West Indies. The Trinidadian will help England assess the pitches in the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 4,” said a report in The Telegraph on Saturday

Kieron Pollard. Pic/AFP

England are apparently looking to bring in former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard as their consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA from June 4 to 30.


“Pollard brings intimate knowledge of conditions in West Indies. The Trinidadian will help England assess the pitches in the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 4,” said a report in The Telegraph on Saturday.


The report added that Pollard was seen in the England team hotel in Trinidad recently.

