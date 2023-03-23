IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard takes over as Mumbai Indians batting coach

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Mumbai Indians will play their first IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2

Kieron Pollard


Star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose performances in the middle of the park is known worldwide, made his debut in the batting coach role with Mumbai Indians and took part in his first practice session, ahead of the start of the IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians will play their first IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.


Also Read: IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians need David & Green to fill in shoes of Pollard & Pandya, feels Harbhajan



