IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard takes over as Mumbai Indians batting coach

Mumbai Indians will play their first IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2

Kieron Pollard

Star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose performances in the middle of the park is known worldwide, made his debut in the batting coach role with Mumbai Indians and took part in his first practice session, ahead of the start of the IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians will play their first IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

