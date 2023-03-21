IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians need David & Green to fill in shoes of Pollard & Pandya, feels Harbhajan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Tim David and Cameron Green will have to fill in the shoes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya if Mumbai Indians want to taste success in the upcoming season

Harbhajan Singh (Pic Courtesy: AP)

Those who have been watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) only since the 2010 edition would know Mumbai Indians will be synonymous with success. They have lifted the trophy five times, and have made it to the playoffs on nine occasions. For perfectly justified reasons, Mumbai are considered one of the most consistent T20 teams across the globe, and that is not only limited to the IPL. However, the last edition has been a campaign to forget for the side, having registered an unwanted record of having lost eight matches in a row.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Tim David and Cameron Green will have to fill in the shoes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya if Mumbai want to taste success in the upcoming season. Stressing on the fact that a positive start to the tournament is paramount for success, Harbhajan told Star Sports, "Well, they (David and Green) will be successful if Tim David can do the same thing that Pollard was doing and whether Green can do what Hardik was doing."

"But yes, they do have the potential, but IPL is such a tournament that if you start to get going from day one, you will have a good season. If you don't get going, and you have to find that rhythm, it gets very difficult," he added.

Though Mumbai caught hold of Jofra Archer last year, it was obvious that he wouldn't be available for the following season. However, MI found some gems like Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, and Tim David, who will look to leave an indelible mark in the squad. Mumbai had to replace Kieron Pollard, who decided to retire from the IPL, and broke the bank for Australia's Cameron Green with a whopping INR 17.5 crore winning bid.

Mumbai will be looking for redemption in this edition's IPL after finishing at the bottom of the table in 2022 as they are set to open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on April 2.

