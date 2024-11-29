The 21-year-old Bethell was thrust into action in the fourth over when Zac Crawley was trapped lbw by Matt Henry without scoring. Bethell faced 12 deliveries before getting off the mark with a single from Henry, who had Duckett dropped at second slip by Tom Latham with his next ball

Nathan Smith (Pic: X/@ESPNcricinfo)

Listen to this article England lose three quick wickets in reply to New Zealand's 348 x 00:00

England lost two wickets in the last over before lunch, including Joe Root for a duck, to be 45-3 in reply to New Zealand's 348 on day two of the first Test in Christchurch Friday. Debutant seamer Nathan Smith did the damage, bagging Jacob Bethell for 10 and Root without scoring, leaving Ben Duckett not out 32.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old Bethell was thrust into action in the fourth over when Zac Crawley was trapped lbw by Matt Henry without scoring. Bethell faced 12 deliveries before getting off the mark with a single from Henry, who had Duckett dropped at second slip by Tom Latham with his next ball.

Also Read: Remarkably patient

When Smith was introduced to the attack, Bethell showed his promise with two boundaries in his first over. But with the first ball of his second over, he had Bethell caught behind by Tom Blundell and then bowled Root, who is playing his 150th Test.

New Zealand resumed the day at 319-8 and added a further 29 runs, the bulk of them by Glenn Phillips. Phillips, who was dropped without scoring and again on 42, ended on an unbeaten 58, his fifth half century and the second-highest New Zealand score behind Kane Williamson's 93.

Brydon Carse finished with 4-64, the best figures for England, after taking both wickets to fall on the second morning. With his first ball of the day, he had Tim Southee caught on the boundary for 15, then ended the hosts' innings by bowling Will O'Rourke for a duck.