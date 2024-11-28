Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Kane Williamson gives solid start to NZ v England

Kane Williamson gives solid start to NZ v England

Updated on: 29 November,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Christchurch
AFP |

Top

Shoaib Bashir, the only specialist spinner in the Test, was England’s chief destroyer with 4-69. It left the contest finely balanced.

Kane Williamson gives solid start to NZ v England

Kane Williamson. Pic/File Pic

Listen to this article
Kane Williamson gives solid start to NZ v England
x
00:00

England captured the vital wicket of Kane Williamson for 93 in a dramatic five-wicket final session to leave New Zealand 319-8 after Day One of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday.


Also Read: SL crash to record low Test total of 42


The hosts went to tea at a healthy 193-3 and slumped to 252-7 before Glenn Phillips (41 not out) and Matt Henry (18) halted the collapse with a spirited 46-run stand for the eighth wicket. 


Shoaib Bashir, the only specialist spinner in the Test, was England’s chief destroyer with 4-69. It left the contest finely balanced.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

england kane williamson new zealand test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK