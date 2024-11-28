Shoaib Bashir, the only specialist spinner in the Test, was England’s chief destroyer with 4-69. It left the contest finely balanced.

Kane Williamson. Pic/File Pic

Listen to this article Kane Williamson gives solid start to NZ v England x 00:00

England captured the vital wicket of Kane Williamson for 93 in a dramatic five-wicket final session to leave New Zealand 319-8 after Day One of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: SL crash to record low Test total of 42

The hosts went to tea at a healthy 193-3 and slumped to 252-7 before Glenn Phillips (41 not out) and Matt Henry (18) halted the collapse with a spirited 46-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Shoaib Bashir, the only specialist spinner in the Test, was England’s chief destroyer with 4-69. It left the contest finely balanced.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever