Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SL crash to record low Test total of 42

SL crash to record low Test total of 42

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Durban
AFP |

Top

It was the lowest innings total in Sri Lanka’s history, eclipsing their previous lowest total of 71 against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994.

SL crash to record low Test total of 42

Marco Jansen

Listen to this article
SL crash to record low Test total of 42
x
00:00

Fast bowler Marco Jansen took 7-13 as South Africa skittled Sri Lanka for just 42 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. It was the lowest innings total in Sri Lanka’s history, eclipsing their previous lowest total of 71 against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994.


Also Read: Sindhu survives scare in Round Two


The lowest score ever in Test cricket remains New Zealand’s 26 against England in Auckland in 1955. It was also the lowest total by any team against South Africa, three fewer than New Zealand’s 45 in Cape Town in 2013.


Brief scores
South Africa 191 & 132-3 (A Markram 47; P Jayasuriya 2-48) v Sri Lanka 42 all out (K Mendis 13, L Kumara 10*; M Jansen 7-13, G Coetzee 2-18)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south africa sri lanka test cricket pakistan sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK