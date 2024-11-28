It was the lowest innings total in Sri Lanka’s history, eclipsing their previous lowest total of 71 against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994.

Marco Jansen

Listen to this article SL crash to record low Test total of 42 x 00:00

Fast bowler Marco Jansen took 7-13 as South Africa skittled Sri Lanka for just 42 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. It was the lowest innings total in Sri Lanka’s history, eclipsing their previous lowest total of 71 against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sindhu survives scare in Round Two

The lowest score ever in Test cricket remains New Zealand’s 26 against England in Auckland in 1955. It was also the lowest total by any team against South Africa, three fewer than New Zealand’s 45 in Cape Town in 2013.

Brief scores

South Africa 191 & 132-3 (A Markram 47; P Jayasuriya 2-48) v Sri Lanka 42 all out (K Mendis 13, L Kumara 10*; M Jansen 7-13, G Coetzee 2-18)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever