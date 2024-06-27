T20 World Cup 2024 | "He is awesome to have as captain": Jansen on Markram

Marco Jansen claimed three wickets for 16 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Afghanistan. He picked the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib and Nangeyalia Kharote. With this win, South Africa has qualified for the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024

Marco Jansen (Pic: File Pic)

In the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan South Africa came victorious by nine wickets. Following the win "Player of the Match" Marcoo Jansen hailed South African captain Aiden Markram's leadership.

The pacer claimed three wickets for 16 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Afghanistan. He picked the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib and Nangeyalia Kharote.

The Proteas' all-round performance helped them secure victory inside 9 overs. With this win, South Africa has qualified for the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

They chased the target successfully in 8.5 overs and won the T20 World Cup 2024 match by nine wickets.

Now, the Aiden Markram-led side will lock horns against the winner of the second semifinal, either India or England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday which will take place at Kensington Oval in in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The speedster asserted that it was an awesome feeling to reach the finals of the ongoing tournament.

"Awesome feeling. The guys played really well, we executed perfectly. We just wanted to stick to our plan, bowl good lengths and see how the wicket reacts. The wicket was getting a bit open, and it was about keeping it simple. He (Markram) is awesome to have as a captain. We'll enjoy tonight and be on our way again," Jansen said in the post-match presentation.

In the T20 World Cup 2024 match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen made the Asian side regret their decision, reducing them to 28/6. Though Karim Janat (8) and skipper Rashid Khan (8) tried to launch a counterattack with some boundaries, Proteas folded Afghanistan for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) and Marco Jansen (3/16) were the top bowlers for Proteas. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also took two wickets each.

In the run-chase, Proteas lost de Kock early. However, Reeza Hendricks (29* in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Aiden Markram (23* in 21 balls, with four boundaries) took SA to the winning score in 8.5 overs.

With this win, Proteas overcame a winless streak in seven World Cup semifinals across both ODIs and T20Is formats and reached their first-ever final. Afghanistan's inspirational and dreamy run ends in the semifinal.

(With ANI Inputs)