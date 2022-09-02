Breaking News
Updated on: 02 September,2022 04:28 PM IST  |  London
Buttler will not be available for the series as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. In his absence, Moeen Ali will lead the team. Jason Roy who was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad has not been included for this series either

England name 19 member squad for Pakistan T20I tour; No Jason Roy and Jos Buttler

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali in action for England in a T20 match. Pic/ AFP


England Men's selection panel on Friday named a squad of 19 players for the seven-match T20I tour of Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi. The touring party will fly to Pakistan on 14 September.


Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.


Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005.

Also Read: Jason Roy dropped from England T20 World Cup squad

Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined alongside Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood.

Jos Buttler is currently sidelined with a calf injury, meaning Moeen Ali will lead the side for England's preparatory tour to Pakistan, where they will play Babar Azam's side in seven T20Is. 

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will, Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, and Mark Wood.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

