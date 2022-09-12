England on the verge of series win v South Africa

SA were 146-7 in their second innings, a lead of just 106 runs, at tea on the fourth day

England captain Ben Stokes led by example as the hosts pressed for a series-clinching win in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday.

SA were 146-7 in their second innings, a lead of just 106 runs, at tea on the fourth day.

Stokes, having removed opposing South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, rounded off a session where the Proteas lost six wickets for 76 runs.

