Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England on the verge of series win v South Africa

England on the verge of series win v South Africa

Updated on: 12 September,2022 09:49 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

SA were 146-7 in their second innings, a lead of just 106 runs, at tea on the fourth day

England on the verge of series win v South Africa

Representative Image


England captain Ben Stokes led by example as the hosts pressed for a series-clinching win in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday.


Also Read: Conditions weren't great to play cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur

SA were 146-7 in their second innings, a lead of just 106 runs, at tea on the fourth day. 


Stokes, having removed opposing South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, rounded off a session where the Proteas lost six wickets for 76 runs.

Also Read: Ollie Robinson helps England bowl out South Africa for 118

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
england team india ben stokes test cricket sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK