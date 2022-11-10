×
Updated on: 10 November,2022 01:53 PM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday

England opt to bowl against India in second semifinal

Pic credit-ICC T20 World Cup official Instagram handle



England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.


England made two changes, bringing in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan in place of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.



Also read: Pakistan enter T20 World Cup final with 7 wicket win over New Zealand


India are unchanged and have picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

Teams:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

