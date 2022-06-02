England recall Broad, Anderson for NZ opener

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  London
Anderson, 39 and Broad, 35, England’s two most successful bowlers of all time, with a combined 1,177 wickets between them, were both controversially left out of the squad for a 1-0 series loss in the West Indies earlier this year

James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Pic/AFP


England have recalled veteran pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad to their side for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s starting Thursday while giving a debut to Durham quick Matthew Potts. 

Anderson, 39 and Broad, 35, England’s two most successful bowlers of all time, with a combined 1,177 wickets between them, were both controversially left out of the squad for a 1-0 series loss in the West Indies earlier this year. 




