England recall Broad, Anderson for NZ opener

James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Pic/AFP

England have recalled veteran pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad to their side for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s starting Thursday while giving a debut to Durham quick Matthew Potts.

Anderson, 39 and Broad, 35, England’s two most successful bowlers of all time, with a combined 1,177 wickets between them, were both controversially left out of the squad for a 1-0 series loss in the West Indies earlier this year.

