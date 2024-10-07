'England strong even without Stokes': Pak skipper Masood

“We all know the quality of Ben Stokes,” said Masood on Sunday ahead of the start of the three-Test series

Pakistan captain Shan Masood warned on the eve of Monday’s first Test in Multan that his side would still be facing a formidable England, despite the absence of their captain Ben Stokes. Ollie Pope will again lead England after deputising successfully in the recent 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka as Stokes, 33, was ruled out as he recovers from a hamstring injury. “We all know the quality of Ben Stokes,” said Masood on Sunday ahead of the start of the three-Test series.

“He is one of the top all-rounders of the world. England’s strength will not lessen with one individual [missing],” he warned. “They are still very competitive. If you look at their playing XI then it’s very balanced with all-rounders, and they have two spinners and three fast bowlers with deep batting,” Stokes led England to an emphatic 3-0 Test series victory on England’s last tour in 2022, the first time Pakistan had been swept at home.

England return with Pakistan on a painful losing streak -- winless in their last 10 home Tests and suffering a humiliating 2-0 home defeat to Bangladesh last month. With James Anderson and Stuart Broad retired, Mark Wood injured and Ollie Robinson not selected, none of England’s pace bowlers from the 2022 series remain. But Masood cited Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse as threats. “You cannot under-estimate anyone and need to be more cautious against any unknown player,” said Masood. The second match is also in Multan, from October 15, with the final Test in Rawalpindi beginning October 24.

Shaheen, Naseem, Jamal return to playing XI

Fast-bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Aamer Jamal have returned to Pakistan’s playing eleven for the first Test against England, starting at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The pace trio’s return comes in the backdrop of Pakistan aiming to end its 10-match winless streak in Tests at home. While left-arm fast-bowler Shaheen and right-arm pacer Naseem didn’t play the second Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi, pace bowling all-rounder Jamal missed the entire series due to injury.

Pakistan’s last Test victory on home soil came against South Africa in a 95-run win at Rawalpindi in February 2021, and that drought extended with when the Shan Masood-led side were consigned to a shock 2-0 loss to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

