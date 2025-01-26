England T20Is: Dube set to replace Reddy, Ramandeep in for Rinku

“Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management,” the BCCI release stated

Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Indian squad for the last three T20 Internationals against England after the young power-hitter sustained a side strain, the BCCI said on Saturday.

Nitish sustained the injury during the nets session on Friday ahead of India’s second T20I against England at Chennai. “Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management,” the BCCI release stated.

He could require around four weeks of rest and rehabilitation to come back to competitive cricket. This could mean that Reddy’s comeback will happen only during the upcoming IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the BCCI said lower-order batter Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the first T20I against England on January 22 at the Eden Gardens. “He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing T20I series,” the BCCI release said.

Ramandeep Singh has been added to India’s squad as a cover for Rinku Singh.

