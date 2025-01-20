Breaking News
Rinku Singh's father spotted riding to work on high-end sports bike gifted by KKR star: WATCH

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rinku's family faced significant financial hardships in the past, with his father working tirelessly as a cooking gas cylinder delivery man to make ends meet

Rinku Singh's father (Pic: Screengrab/X)

Star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh recently made headlines for his heartwarming gesture of gifting his father, Khanchand Singh, a Kawasaki Ninja 400 sports bike worth over Rs 5 lakh.


Rinku’s family faced significant financial hardships in the past, with his father working tirelessly as a cooking gas cylinder delivery man to make ends meet. Despite his son’s fame and achievements, Khanchand remains grounded and continues to work every day. A viral video shows him riding the new sports bike to work.


 
 
 
 
 
On the personal front, Rinku is set to marry Priya Saroj, the daughter of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Tufani Saroj, who represents Kerakat. Tufani Saroj shared with PTI that both families engaged in fruitful discussions regarding the matrimonial alliance on February 16 at Rinku’s residence in Ozone City, Aligarh. The families have mutually agreed to the union and exchanged shagun and gifts to seal the arrangement.

According to Tufani Saroj, Priya and Rinku have known each other for over a year, introduced through a mutual friend whose father is also a cricketer. The couple developed a strong bond but sought the blessings and consent of their families to formalize the relationship. While the exact dates for the engagement and wedding are yet to be decided, it has been confirmed that the engagement will take place in Lucknow after the conclusion of the Parliament session.

Rinku, who is heading to England for a T20 series starting January 22 and will also participate in the IPL, has ensured that the wedding plans will not interfere with his professional commitments.

