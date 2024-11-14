Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > From Rags to Riches Rinku Singh buys new house worth Rs 35 crore WATCH VIDEO

From Rags to Riches: Rinku Singh buys new house worth Rs. 3.5 crore, WATCH VIDEO

Updated on: 14 November,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rinku Singh (474) ended the 2023 season as the highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders. Following his aggressive style of batting, the batter was retained by the franchise for a whopping Rs. 13 crore for the 2024 edition

From Rags to Riches: Rinku Singh buys new house worth Rs. 3.5 crore, WATCH VIDEO

Rinku Singh (Pic: X/File Pic)

Listen to this article
From Rags to Riches: Rinku Singh buys new house worth Rs. 3.5 crore, WATCH VIDEO
x
00:00

Team India rising star Rinku Singh recently shared a video on his official social media handle in which he is giving his viewers a quick tour of his newly bought house. According to the sources and social media, the cricketer's new bungalow is located in Aligarh and is worth Rs. 3.5 crore. Taking to X





In the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)has the services of Rinku Singh. Later Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for Rs. 80 lakhs. The explosive left-handed batsman was retained by KKR from 2019 to 2021.

After IPL 2022, the left-hander showcased his prowess in the next season. In the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT), Rinku Singh played an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off just 21 deliveries. During his knock, he blasted 1 fours and 6 sixes. Five of those 6 sixes were smashed in a single over, following which he led the side to victory.

Also Read: "Surya gave me an opportunity to bat at No 3 so wanted to repay his faith": Tilak Varma

Yash Dayal was the bowler who conceded the most runs from Gujarat's dugout. Completing his quota of four overs, Dayal conceded 69 runs without claiming any wickets.

Rinku Singh (474) ended the 2023 season as the highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders. Following his aggressive style of batting, the batter was retained by the franchise for a whopping Rs. 13 crore for the 2024 edition.

The batsman is also a part of Team India for the ongoing four-match T20I series against South Africa. So far, the "Men in Blue" are leading the series by 2-1 against the Proteas with one match scheduled to play on November 15.

In all the concluded three games, Rinku has departed early on low scores. In the first match, the left-hander returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs, followed by nine and eight runs, respectively in the second and third T20Is.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india Team India kolkata knight riders indian premier league IPL sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK