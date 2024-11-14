Rinku Singh (474) ended the 2023 season as the highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders. Following his aggressive style of batting, the batter was retained by the franchise for a whopping Rs. 13 crore for the 2024 edition

Rinku Singh (Pic: X/File Pic)

Listen to this article From Rags to Riches: Rinku Singh buys new house worth Rs. 3.5 crore, WATCH VIDEO x 00:00

Team India rising star Rinku Singh recently shared a video on his official social media handle in which he is giving his viewers a quick tour of his newly bought house. According to the sources and social media, the cricketer's new bungalow is located in Aligarh and is worth Rs. 3.5 crore. Taking to X

🚨Tour to Rinku Singh new house🚀 🏠 pic.twitter.com/eerFwrXg4x — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) November 13, 2024

In the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)has the services of Rinku Singh. Later Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for Rs. 80 lakhs. The explosive left-handed batsman was retained by KKR from 2019 to 2021.

After IPL 2022, the left-hander showcased his prowess in the next season. In the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT), Rinku Singh played an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off just 21 deliveries. During his knock, he blasted 1 fours and 6 sixes. Five of those 6 sixes were smashed in a single over, following which he led the side to victory.

Yash Dayal was the bowler who conceded the most runs from Gujarat's dugout. Completing his quota of four overs, Dayal conceded 69 runs without claiming any wickets.

The batsman is also a part of Team India for the ongoing four-match T20I series against South Africa. So far, the "Men in Blue" are leading the series by 2-1 against the Proteas with one match scheduled to play on November 15.

In all the concluded three games, Rinku has departed early on low scores. In the first match, the left-hander returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs, followed by nine and eight runs, respectively in the second and third T20Is.