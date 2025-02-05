Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith likely to miss first two ODIs against India

Ind vs Eng: England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith likely to miss first two ODIs against India

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Smith felt discomfort in his calf during the third T20I in Rajkot, England’s solitary win, and has been receiving treatment since

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith is likely to miss the first two ODIs of the three-match series against India due to calf issues but is expected to be fit for the Champions Trophy (CT). 


Smith felt discomfort in his calf during the third T20I in Rajkot, England’s solitary win, and has been receiving treatment since. He played the second and third T20Is, replacing Jacob Bethell. But missed the following two games as India won the series 4-1. According to a Daily Mail report, Smith, 24, will effectively undergo a fitness test in the final match of the tour in Ahmedabad next Wednesday, which also happens to be the deadline to finalise CT squads.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


India vs England Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

