England women's skipper Heather Knight ruled out of India series with injury

Knight had sustained the hip injury during the T20 opener against South Africa in the multi-format series and had received intensive medical attention before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Heather Knight. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Heather Knight

England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight has undergone a hip surgery which will rule her out of the limited-overs series against India in September and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

On Friday, the 31-year-old Knight posted an image on social media showing her in good spirits following the surgery, and wrote: "Surgery. I've had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon. Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I'm aiming to be back by the end of the year. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab!"

The series against India, scheduled to commence on September 10 and conclude on September 24, will see the two countries play five ODIs and three T20Is.

Knight had sustained the injury during the T20 opener against South Africa in the multi-format series and had received intensive medical attention before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where cricket made a return to the multi-discipline competition.

But she was subsequently ruled out of the quadrennial event and Nat Sciver led England in the absence of the stalwart.

England failed to win the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games as the side lost to New Zealand. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India had defeated England to make it to the final against Australia.

Knight has played a total of 10 Tests, 127 ODIs and 88 T20Is, scoring more than 5,000 runs across all formats.

