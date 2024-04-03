Erasmus admits to making ‘massive error’ in 2019 ODI World Cup final

England won their maiden ODI World Cup title by edging New Zealand on the now-scrapped boundary countback rule after both teams were tied following a Super Over

Recently retired elite panel umpire Marais Erasmus has admitted to making a ‘massive’ mistake in the 2019 ODI World Cup final that England won in a rather controversial fashion at the iconic Lord’s.

England won their maiden ODI World Cup title by edging New Zealand on the now-scrapped boundary countback rule after both teams were tied following a Super Over.

However, the game could have ended in regulation time if on-field umpire Erasmus and Kumar Dharamsena did not award England six runs for an overthrow in the 50th over. England should have been awarded only five runs as the batters had not crossed for the second run.

“The next morning [after the final] I opened my hotel room door on my way to breakfast and Kumar opened his door at the same time and he said, ‘did you see we made a massive error?’ That’s when I got to know about it,” Erasmus told The Telegraph.

