Ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya urged the players to continue their form who will be featuring in the series. The star all-rounder also hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his leadership skills

Hardik Pandya (Pic: X/@hardikpandya7)

Listen to this article "Everyone chipped in": Hardik Pandya credits Team India after 3-0 win over SL x 00:00

In the three-match T2-I series, Team India whitewashed Sri Lanka by 3-0. Following the triumph, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya heaped praises on his team for delivering performances in challenging conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"First of all, well done," Hardik Pandya began.

"Batting first, we were challenged by difficult conditions. Losing early wickets put us under pressure, but Shubman and Riyan's partnership was brilliant. Their situational awareness at that crucial moment gave us a platform to reach a decent total," said the all-rounder.

Keeping in mind the contributions from lower-order batsmen, Hardik Pandua praised Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi.

"I always emphasize that the lower order has to come in and chip in. Washi's performance and those eight runs by Bishi were very, very important," he said.

The star all-rounder also hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his leadership skills.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: South Korean shooter Kim Yeji wins internet with her style

"As Gauti bhai mentioned, well done on making sure to rotate the bowlers and showing faith in them during the last couple of overs. That was brilliant," Pandya remarked.

Pandya highlighted the collective effort of the bowling group, noting that everyone contributed to the team's success.

"As a bowling group, it was fantastic. Everyone chipped in. Winning games like this helps us move forward. We are taking it step by step, but this was definitely the right step for the future," Pandya said.

Ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya urged the players to continue their form who will be featuring in the series.

"Well done to all the guys who are playing ODIS; kill it! Continue," he added.

In the match that entered the super over, the Sri Lankan side only managed to score two runs for the loss of two wickets. While chasing the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav finished the match by smashing a four on the very first delivery. Washington Sundar was named the Player of the Match.

(With ANI Inputs)