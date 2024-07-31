Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 South Korean shooter Kim Yeji wins internet with her style

Paris Olympics 2024: South Korean shooter Kim Yeji wins internet with her style

Updated on: 31 July,2024 03:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The GQ magazine in a few moments declared Kim Ye-ji as the coldest star of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Kim Yeji (Pic: X)

In the Paris Olympics 2024, South Korea's Kim Ye-ji claimed a silver medal for her side in the women's 10-metre air pistol event. What gained her the limelight was her appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024. Wearing her uniform zipped up to the neck, a hat and shooting glasses showcased her calm and confidence in locking up the top spots in the shooting event.


After her win, a 27-second clip showing Kim, with the same ultra-calm manner, taking aim, shooting her weapon, and checking her record-breaking score, went viral. The video, which appears to have been first shared in a Reddit thread, actually shows Kim at the Baku World Cup in May, not Paris. However, even as social media platform X flagged some posts for sharing the footage out of context, the video continued to spread online, alongside images of Kim from Paris. 



The GQ magazine in a few moments declared Kim Ye-ji as the coldest star of the Paris Olympics 2024.


"The first-time Olympian took to the range at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre looking like an ultra-contemporary, sportswear-wearing sci-fi assassin," GQ said. 

One post of the video, which declared Kim to have "the most main character energy" racked up more than 28 million views in a day. Elon Musk, who owns X, called for Kim to be cast in an action movie. "No acting required!" Musk wrote, in comments which appeared to further amplify the video. The footage has spawned fan art of Kim, multiple edits setting the clip to K-pop music, and endless memes, including some discussing her unique "aura".

The Korean sharpshooter Kim Ye-Ji will again compete this week at the Paris Olympics 2024. Further, she showcased her confidence in clinching the gold medal in the upcoming event.

"I am confident all the time... I, Kim Ye-ji, am going to win gold no matter what," she told reporters.

Kim Ye-Ji mentioned "sleeping" as her hobby and said the 25-metre shooting event is her speciality

Kim told South Korean media that she was looking forward to speaking to her five-year-old daughter after all her events were over. When asked what she would want to tell her, Kim said gleefully of her new online notoriety: "I think I have become a bit famous now." 

In archery, South Korea is dominating the charts with its women archers winning gold since the sport was introduced in 1998.

The country is also well known for taekwondo and has been phenomenal in shooting in the past by securing nine golds since 1992. Out of nine gold medals, the four were won by women shooters.

South Korean men who win medals at the Olympics are granted an exemption from military service, which is not mandatory for women.

(With AFP Inputs)

