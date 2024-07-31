Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu storms into women's singles pre-quarters

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match

PV Sindhu (Pic: AFP)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16.

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

Sindhu’s form has been patchy of late, but she says the hat-trick of medals is very much possible because the last eight months spent with mentor Prakash Padukone has instilled confidence in her.

No Indian player has won three Olympic medals on the trot and a podium finish will make Sindhu arguably India’s greatest athlete. “I am aiming for a medal, definitely, yes. Whether it’s one or two or three, it doesn’t matter. I’ve won two medals and I don’t want to take pressure by thinking that, oh, what is the third one,” she said earlier after a training session at Porte de la Chapelle Arena.

“Every time I play Olympics, it’s a new Olympics for me. So every time I go out there, I want to get a medal and hopefully, I will do that hat-trick soon.”

Sindhu said she has improved her strokes and is more consistent during the long rallies. “In women’s singles now, there are a lot of long rallies and long matches, being consistent. I am confident in that now,” she said.

“With every opponent, it’s a different style and, you need to play the right stroke at the right time. And that’s what Prakash sir also keeps saying. We’ve been working on that. And that’s almost there. There’s a lot of improvement. You will see that on court.”

(With agency inputs)