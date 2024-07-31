Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Lakshya Sen knocks out World No 3 Jonatan Christie enters mens singles pre quarters

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen knocks out World No. 3 Jonatan Christie, enters men's singles pre-quarters

Updated on: 31 July,2024 03:01 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, then defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen knocks out World No. 3 Jonatan Christie, enters men's singles pre-quarters

Lakshya Sen (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen knocks out World No. 3 Jonatan Christie, enters men's singles pre-quarters
x
00:00

India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 3 Jonatan Christie in the final group match of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.






The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, 21-18 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | ‘Likhke le loh’: Manu Bhaker’s uncle hopeful for gold in 25m pistol

Sen is likley to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the Paris Olympics 2024 pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day.

Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday which was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out due to a left elbow injury.

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, then defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lakshya Sen 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 badminton sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK