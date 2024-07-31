Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen knocks out World No. 3 Jonatan Christie, enters men's singles pre-quarters

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, then defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium
Lakshya Sen (Pic: AFP)
India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 3 Jonatan Christie in the final group match of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
In-sen shot by Lakshya!! 😱#Cheer4Bharat and catch LIVE action now on #Sports18 and stream FREE on #JioCinema👇🏻https://t.co/AOjqOgWpZE#OlympicsOnJioCinema #OlympicsOnSports18 #Cheer4India #Badminton #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/vu8rSfotqs— JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 31, 2024
The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, 21-18 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | ‘Likhke le loh’: Manu Bhaker’s uncle hopeful for gold in 25m pistol
Sen is likley to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the Paris Olympics 2024 pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day.
Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday which was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out due to a left elbow injury.
Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, then defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium.
More updates to follow...