Everyone’s ‘high’ on Centurion grass

Three-fourth of the seating at Super Sport Park consists of lush embankments where families can enjoy barbeques and drinks while watching the action

The packed grassy banks during the SA20 Eliminator between Joburg Super Kings & Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Pics/Ashwin Ferro

The Super Sport Park here was not the home ground of either outfit, Joburg Super Kings or Sunrisers Eastern Cape, yet the fans celebrated every ball of the Betway SA20 Eliminator like one big party. That’s because the grass banks this ground offers makes for an ideal setting for a family outing with the kids.

The Centurion’s grassy banks refer to the large embankments that make up almost three-fourths of the spectator seating. In fact, there’s no seating on the banks, there’s just lush green grass to spread yourself on and chill out.

The resto-bar offering a view of the game besides food, drinks

Affordable food and drinks

That the food and drink on offer is modestly priced, adds to the thrill. The beers cost between South African rand (SAR) 35-45 (R175 to Rs 200 approximately). The wide range of piping hot snacks, from sandwiches to burgers, are also in a similar price range. Then there are small resto-bars on the banks where you can sit and order food and drinks while watch the match at the same time.

As part of a unique initiative by the SA20 organisers, there were around two dozen barbeque pits set up for free on one side of the grass banks. “Fans can bring in their meat and we will fire up the charcoal and cook it for them. The hot meat is a great mix with the chilled beers,” Luthando Sokudela, the man in-charge of the barbecue pits, told mid-day.

Kids showcase their batting skills

Then, there are numerous kids of all ages, running across the grass banks, playing everything from cricket to football and even rugby. Leano, 14, and Lethabo, 16, are two brothers, who always look forward to match days here. “Dad returns from work around 5pm and gets us here. The matches begin at 5:30pm so it’s perfect. My brother and I play cricket with our mates here,” said Lethabo.

Grab catch, win cash

Every year the organisers have put up a cash award of SAR 2 million [R10 lakh] to be shared by fans who take one-handed catches in the stands during the tournament and the Centurion grass offers the perfect place for this. Of the 17 one-handed catches taken across the last two SA20 seasons, as many as nine

were plucked at Centurion’s grassy banks.

Luthando Sokudela, the man in charge of the barbecue pits

During Wednesday’s Eliminator, two catches were spilt despite brilliant diving attempts by a couple of middle-aged, beer-sipping gentlemen.

“It’s okay to fall while attempting a catch because the grass cushion ensures you don’t get hurt,” says Jack Coetze, 44, a banker, who is constantly shifting his position on the banks with the hope that one big six will come his way some time.

Interestingly, the seats at the grassy banks are cheaper than the bucket seats at the pavilion end. “Those ones [bucket seats] cost around SAR 150 [Rs 750] while ours cost SAR 120 [Rs 600]. It’s still a small price to pay for the fun family entertainment. Of course, the cricket is a bonus,” said Faith Nkosi, a 43-year-old homemaker.