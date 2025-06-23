Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ex Dadar Union batter Vaidya no more

Ex-Dadar Union batter Vaidya no more

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Former Test pacer Ajit Pai, who was Amar’s Bank of Baroda teammate, was among the several cricketers present at Amar’s funeral on Sunday at Shivaji Park

Ex-Dadar Union batter Vaidya no more

Amar Vaidya

Listen to this article
Ex-Dadar Union batter Vaidya no more
x
00:00

Amar Vaidya, who turned 75 on the same day as his former Dadar Union teammate Sunil Gavaskar on July 10 last year, passed away on Saturday.

Amar, the son of Ankush ‘Anna’  Vaidya, the man who coached Sandeep Patil and other cricketers at Shivaji Park, also turned to coaching after his playing career.


An attacking left-handed batsman, Amar represented the champion Dadar Union side of the 1970s and Young Maharashtra CC in later years. A kidney ailment prevented him from leading a healthy life. “RIP Puppy [Amar’s nickname],” Patil said in response to the news of Amar’s death. “He was a destructive batsman who could spoil the opposition’s party,” Patil told mid-day last year.


Former Test pacer Ajit Pai, who was Amar’s Bank of Baroda teammate, was among the several cricketers present at Amar’s funeral on Sunday at Shivaji Park.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sunil gavaskar cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK