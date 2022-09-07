Ex-England bowler Liam Plunkett predicts ‘T20 explosion’ in USA

Plunkett, 37, recently signed a three-year deal with The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket (MiLC) in the 2022 edition. MiLC is the feeder to MLC

Liam Plunkett

England’s former right-arm pace bowler and a member of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, Liam Plunkett, has predicted an ‘explosion’ of T20 cricket in the United States, and revealed that more than 100 million pound sterling in funding from private investors such as tech giants Microsoft and Adobe has been secured for Major League Cricket (MLC).

Plunkett, 37, recently signed a three-year deal with The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket (MiLC) in the 2022 edition. MiLC is the feeder to MLC. “It’s go big or go home. That is how they do stuff in America. And with the money that is behind this, it is going to be massive. I think it will explode,” Plunkett, who has played 89 ODIs and 22 T20Is for England, was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Team India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination

The MLC will commence next summer with a three-week league. Plunkett felt the MLC T20 league could potentially pull some big names away from England’s T20 Blast. “Americans want to watch the best and we can attract them,” says Plunkett, who moved to the US after quitting English cricket last year. “They will definitely jump on board when they see how big it is. With how many people love cricket here, you will get packed-out crowds. Hopefully, you will get people like Jonny Bairstow, Andre Russell coming across to play.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal