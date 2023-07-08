Ex-India women cricketers Antani and Jyotsna become selectors for Team USA

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bipin Dani |

Rajeshwari Dholakia Antani and Jyotsna Patel

Two former India women’s cricketers—Rajeshwari Dholakia Antani and Jyotsna Patel—have been appointed selectors for the USA women’s cricket team. Antani played four Tests and 13 ODIs, whereas Patel represented India in two Test matches. 


Speaking from Houston, where she has been living for 28 years, Patel said, “It’s a great honour to be appointed as a selector. It’s a challenge to help pick the best talent available. Women’s cricket here is showing a lot of promise.” Patel follows Indian cricket closely too. “Indian cricket has progressed immensely under the BCCI. We are all very proud of our torch bearers.


“It was such a great honour and privilege to represent India in our glorious years—1973 to 1983. We played amateur cricket, popularising women’s cricket in every nook and corner of the country. From 1975, we played Test series in India against Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and England. We played the Kiwis in New Zealand and a Test against Australia at Perth. We figured in two World Cups as well,” Patel said.

“At the age 54, I got an opportunity to coach youth cricketers in Houston. I’ve been coaching here for nine years. The future of women’s cricket is bright in the USA. There is tremendous hard work put in by the administrators, coaches, parents and players. A lot of tournaments are being organised to popularise the game,” Patel concluded.

