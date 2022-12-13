Facing open revolt in HCA, Mohammed Azharuddin remains defiant

Accusing Azharuddin of adopting a dictatorial attitude, the rival group which includes former Indian cricketers N Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub is determined to hold the election by January 10.

Mohammed Azharuddin. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin faces a revolt with the majority of members deciding to conduct elections to elect new office-bearers even as the former Indian cricket captain remained defiant.

