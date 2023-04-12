Faf du Plessis fined for slow over-rate; Avesh reprimanded for throwing helmet

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 April,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Bangalore
LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee

Faf du Plessis. Pic/PTI


Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during its IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.


LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee.



There was no financial penalty on Avesh


IPL 2023 faf du plessis royal challengers bangalore Lucknow Super Giants indian premier league cricket news sports news

