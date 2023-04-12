Faf du Plessis fined for slow over-rate; Avesh reprimanded for throwing helmet

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee

Faf du Plessis. Pic/PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during its IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

There was no financial penalty on Avesh

