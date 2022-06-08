Fantastic knock Sarfaraz, but avoid that sweep shot

Dad and coach Naushad react to elder son’s three-figure score and dismissal for Mumbai against Uttarakhand

Naushad Khan and his son Sarfaraz Khan in 2009. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Sarfaraz Khan, the young Mumbai batsman who helped himself to 153 on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-finals against Uttarakhand on Tuesday, had told mid-day that he didn’t have any regrets in playing the sweep shot that led to his dismissal. He was bowled by left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra after facing the 205th ball of his knock.

However, Sarfaraz’s father Naushad Khan, who is also his coach, wasn’t pleased with the manner in which his son got out.

“Sarfaraz is a consistent performer. It was a very good knock, but it would be better if he scores more. I watched his every ball [on mobile]. He took his time, rotating the strike, taking singles. Whenever needed he plays attacking shots. He avoided playing late-cut. Even when they [Uttarakhand] had two cover fielders he showed some patience and controlled his drives. But, the bowler [Mishra] bowled over the wicket and the ball pitched into the rough which was misjudged by Sarfaraz. He should avoid playing that sweep shot. He should have given himself some more time," Naushad said.

Sarfaraz has been in terrific form this season and the 153 was his third 150- plus score of the domestic season. It’s a proud time for Naushad as even his younger son, Musheer is in the Mumbai squad.