Breaking News
Fringe is BJP's core, alleges Rahul amid controversy over remarks on Prophet
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Threat letter to Salman: Mumbai Police unit arrives in Delhi to question Lawrence Bishnoi
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
CISF writes MHA to review Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's security
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Fantastic knock Sarfaraz, but avoid that sweep shot

Fantastic knock Sarfaraz, but avoid that sweep shot

Updated on: 08 June,2022 10:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Dad and coach Naushad react to elder son’s three-figure score and dismissal for Mumbai against Uttarakhand

Fantastic knock Sarfaraz, but avoid that sweep shot

Naushad Khan and his son Sarfaraz Khan in 2009. Pic/Nimesh Dave


Sarfaraz Khan, the young Mumbai batsman who helped himself to 153 on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-finals against Uttarakhand on Tuesday, had told mid-day that he didn’t have any regrets in playing the sweep shot that led to his dismissal. He was bowled by left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra after facing the 205th ball of his knock.

However, Sarfaraz’s father Naushad Khan, who is also his coach, wasn’t pleased with the manner in which his son got out.




“Sarfaraz is a consistent performer. It was a very good knock, but it would be better if he scores more. I watched his every ball [on mobile]. He took his time, rotating the strike, taking singles. Whenever needed he plays attacking shots. He avoided playing late-cut. Even when they [Uttarakhand] had two cover fielders he showed some patience and controlled his drives. But, the bowler [Mishra] bowled over the wicket and the ball pitched into the rough which was misjudged by Sarfaraz. He should avoid playing that sweep shot. He should have given himself some more time," Naushad said.    


Sarfaraz has been in terrific form this season and the 153 was his third 150- plus score of the domestic season. It’s a proud time for Naushad as even his younger son, Musheer is in the Mumbai squad.

cricket news sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK