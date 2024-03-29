Typical rough start to an IPL campaign for Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma (left) and Travis Head during their 68-run stand v Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article First week of IPL-17: Record-breaking show at Hyderabad and same old story for MI x 00:00

Records galore at Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (MI) clash in Hyderabad saw several records being broken with the home team smashing IPL’s best 277-3 in the allotted 20 overs, to surpass the previous innings highest by Royal Challengers Bangalore (263-5 v Pune Warriors India in 2013). The match also witnessed 36 sixes, the most in an IPL with an aggregate of 523 runs, also the tournament’s record. The game also saw four batsmen (SRH’s Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians scoring half-centuries in less than 25 balls, the first in a cash-rich league.

Same old story for Mumbai Indians

A change in captain couldn’t change the fortunes of MI as the five-time IPL champions got off to a disappointing start yet again for the 12th consecutive time in the tournament. Newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya called correctly at the toss and asked Gujarat Titans (GT) to bat. The hosts were restricted to 168-6 in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to 3-14 off four overs by pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In reply, former skipper and opener Rohit Sharma provided MI with a solid start. The visitors, however, lost the game by six runs after being firmly placed at 107-2 in 12 overs, with 56 required off 48 balls.

Captain Hardik Pandya (right) and Rohit Sharma during Mumbai Indians's opening encounter against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad . PIC/AFP

Home teams dominate

The first week of IPL-17 saw home teams dominate handsomely. Overall in nine matches in the week, to everyone’s surprise, the hosts won all nine. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the only two teams to play both their matches at home, while Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, who have played all away matches, are yet to register victories.

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate their win over Delhi Capitals at Jaipur on . PIC/AFP

Champs CSK stay on top

CSK started from where they ended last year. The defending champions beat Royals Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the season’s opening encounter. The newly-appointed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side continued to dominate at home as they went on to defeat last year’s runner-up GT by a massive 63-run margin.

Chennai Super Kings's players celebrate their win over Gujarat Titans on . PIC/PTI

Fans await MSD’s batting magic

Mahendra Singh Dhoni handing over CSK captaincy to Gaikwad has speculated that this could be the wicketkeeper-batsman’s last IPL. Hence, Dhoni’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him score big with the bat. However, to much of their disappointment, the fans were kept waiting to see him bat in the first two matches with the former India skipper dropping to No. 8.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. PIC/PTI