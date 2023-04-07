First week of IPL: Champs GT off to a flying start, but same old story for MI

mid-day.com looks at the performances that made headlines in the first week of the cash-rich T20 league

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (right) wears a dejected look while RCB's top-scorer Virat Kohli looks on after his team's victory at Bangalore recently. Pic/PTI

Same old story for MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a disappointing start yet again for the 11st consecutive times in IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led team opened their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who were playing for the first time since 2019 on their home ground. MI batsmen, excluding youngster Tilak Varma (84 not out off 46 balls) failed miserably as the visitors managed 171-7 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB chased the target with eight wickets in hand and almost four overs to spare.

Home teams dominate

The Indian Premier League (IPL) returned to its traditional home and away format for the first time since 2019 and the results were there for all to see. The league started with Gujarat Titans (GT) winning their first-ever league match at home. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who were playing for the first time on their home ground, dominated too. Overall in nine matches in a week, the hosts won six, while the visitors emerged victorious just three times.

11-ball over, an unwanted record

Never in IPL history a player was seen bowling 11 balls in an over. However, the 16th edition witnessed this happening twice on consecutive days—first from RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj and a day later from CSK paceman Tushar Deshpande. Siraj bowled 11 balls during MI's 19th over, which included five wide balls, while Deshpande bowled three wides and two no-balls in the fourth over of LSG's chase. The overs yielded 16 and 18 runs respectively.

Champs off to a flying start

GT started from where they ended last year.

The defending champions beat four-time IPL champions CSK by five wickets in the season’s opening encounter. There was no looking back for the Hardik Pandya-led side as they went on to defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and 11 balls to spare in their second encounter of the week.

No last-ball finish yet

IPL is known for its thrilling encounters and nail-biting last-ball finishes. However, the first week witnessed none going to the final ball. Out of nine encounters, only one—Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (RR) match at Guwahati—promised to go till the last ball, however, RR surrendered the chase with them requiring 10 off the last ball.

