IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians rope in Riley Meredith as replacement for Jhye Richardson

Mumbai Indians on Thursday named Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith as replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise has signed Meredith for INR 1.5 crore (USD 182,000 approx.).

Meredith, a right arm fast bowler, returns to Mumbai this year after he played eight games scalping eight wickets at an economy of 8.42 as Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table in 2022. He was released ahead of the auction for the 2023 season. Moreover, he has also played for Punjab Kings in the past.

Meredith was the joint-fifth highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets to his name from 14 matches at the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL). Overall, he has represented Australia in 77 T20s, including five internationals, picking up 100 wickets at 8.33 per over. As per reports by ESPN CricInfo, Mumbai Indians were initially interested to sign Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera but the contract did not go through till the last moment.

Meanwhile, Mumbai began IPL 2023 campaign with a crushing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their pace stocks were depleted after injuries to Jasprit Bumrah as well as Richardson. As it stands out, Meredith joins Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Duan Jansen and Cameron Green as other overseas seam bowling options at the franchise.

Richardson underwent surgery in March to overcome his hamstring troubles. He is likely to miss the upcoming Ashes too. He first sustained injuries during this year's BBL while playing for Perth Scorchers, but a recurrence of that issue ruled him out of Western Australia's appearance in the Marsh Cup final and the ODIs between India and Australia that follow the culmination of their Test series.

"Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I'm now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this," Richardson had tweeted.

Riley will be available to join the squad ahead of Mumbai Indians’ next game vs Chennai Super Kings.