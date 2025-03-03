"Focus on what we need to do as group...": Rohit Sharma backs India's strengths

When asked if facing Australia in the semi-final gives extra motivation to the "Men in Blue", Rohit Sharma dismissed any external factors influencing India's approach. He acknowledged Australia's pedigree in high-pressure matches but stressed the importance of India concentrating on its own strengths

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

After securing a victory by 44 runs against New Zealand, Team India will now lock horns with Australia in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the match against the "Black Caps", Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is well aware of Australia's strong history in ICC knockouts but he stated that his team will focus on executing the plans effectively.

When asked if facing Australia in the semi-final gives extra motivation to the "Men in Blue", Rohit Sharma dismissed any external factors influencing India's approach.

"No, look, it's a great opposition to play against. All we had to do is what we've been thinking about last three games. And we have to approach that game in a similar fashion," Rohit Sharma stated in the pre-match press conference.

He acknowledged Australia's pedigree in high-pressure matches but stressed the importance of India concentrating on its own strengths.

"We understand the opposition and how they play and stuff like that. But I think the more and more we focus on what we need to do as a group, as a player, as a batting unit, as a bowling unit, that helps us a lot," he added.

The Indian captain also highlighted the challenges expected in a high-stakes knockout match, recognizing Australia's resilience and ability to fight back.

"I said it, yes, but look, Australia have been such a great team over the years. So, we will expect some fight backs. We will expect some nervy times as well in the middle. But that is how the game is being played these days," Rohit noted.

With a spot to seal for the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025, both teams will play with immense pressure. Rohit Sharma stated that Team India will depend on their ability to stay focused on their own game.

"You're talking about semifinal. Obviously, the pressure will be on both teams to win that game. But I think it's important for us to just keep focusing on what we need to do, keep doing our things and keep doing those things right. And then result will come if we keep doing the things that we are supposed to," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)