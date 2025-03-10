In the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma delivered a match-winning knock of 76 runs, which in return helped him secure the "Man of the Match" award. India etched their name in history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a commanding four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final in Dubai

Rohit Sharma(Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article Following India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, Rohit Sharma opens up on his retirement plans x 00:00

Team India's captain Rohit Sharma brushed out all the speculations of his retirement after leading the side to the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

The Champions Trophy 2025 win also helped Rohit Sharma to become the only second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to lead the side to two ICC titles.

Rohit also became the only captain in the world to lead his team to the finals of all ICC championships.

"Just to clarify, I am not retiring. Please do not spread any rumours," he stated in the post-match press conference.

This comes as speculations were long going on about whether the stalwart India captain, who has led Team India to 2 ICC titles, will finally hang off his boots after Champions Trophy win.

Skipper Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role, scoring a match-winning 76, which earned him the Player of the Match award. Alongside fine contributions from Shreyas Iyer and standout performances from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, India dominated the contest to seal the trophy.

With this victory, India became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times, further solidifying their dominance in global white-ball cricket.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand.

After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

(With ANI Inputs)