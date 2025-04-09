For this Will, there is no way!

Promising Australian opener Will Pucovski calls time on career at 27 due to life-altering, long-term symptoms after suffering multiple concussions

Will Pucovski (left) walks off the field after being hit on the head during his last Sheffield Shield match in March 2024. Pic/Getty Images

Repeated concussions have taken such a toll on Australian opener Will Pucovski’s promising cricket career that he’s decided he’ll never play the game again.

Pucovski was a precocious talent when he was first selected to play for his country in 2019, but he only ended up featuring in one test match — scoring 62 on debut against India in 2021 — because of a string of concussion setbacks.

After taking medical advice to retire from first-class cricket last year following a concussion — reportedly his 13th — in a Sheffield Shield match, the 27-year-old batter confirmed in a radio interview on Tuesday that he can’t play again at any level because of the toll his injuries have taken on his health.

“The simple message is, I won’t be playing at any level again,” Pucovski told the SEN network.

Will Pucovski

“In the couple of months post that [last concussion], I struggled to get anything done, walking around the house was a struggle ... I was sleeping a lot. The first few months were horrendous, but [those] things didn’t leave me. From there it’s been a tough year, a lot of the symptoms didn’t go away, which has led me to this decision,” he added.

Pucovski was one of the best batters in Australia, but didn’t make his test debut until he faced India at Sydney in January 2021, posting a half-century in his first innings before dislocating his shoulder in a fielding mishap. He needed surgery and was ruled out for six months. After returning to training in October, 2021, he sustained another concussion while batting and was ruled out of cricket for several months again.

“When you have symptoms for over a year — and I’ve had others for numerous years — it can be quite difficult to see how I can get out to play professional sport again when I’m struggling to live my life how I want to,” he said.

“The hard bit to come to terms with is I know what I was like before I suffered these concussions, and I know what I’m like now.

“My family and friends have noticed a bit of a difference in me as well and that part is quite scary,” he added.

Pucovski finishes his career with a first-class average of 45.19, including seven centuries and a highest score of 255 not out, as well as the record for the highest opening partnership (486 runs, batting with Marcus Harris) in Australia’s domestic first-class competition, the Sheffield Shield.

13

No. of concussions Will Pucovski has suffered

