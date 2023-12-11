Forde propels WI to series-clinching win

In a rain-affected encounter, the 21-year-old Barbadian delighted the few home supporters among a majority English audience with figures of 3-29 as the tourists were restricted to 206-9 off 40 overs after being put in

Matthew Forde of the West Indies bowls during the third and final ODI match between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Pic/AFP

A dream debut by Matthew Forde helped guide the West Indies to a series-clinching four-wicket win over England in the decisive third and final match of their ODI series at Kensington Oval here on Saturday.

In a rain-affected encounter, the 21-year-old Barbadian delighted the few home supporters among a majority English audience with figures of 3-29 as the tourists were restricted to 206-9 off 40 overs after being put in. Then, with the West Indies stuttering at 135-6 in pursuit of a revised target of 188 off 34 overs, Forde (13 not out) joined Romario Shepherd (41 not out) in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 56 to take the Caribbean team to their first ODI series triumph over England for 16 years.

