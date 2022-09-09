Breaking News
Forever with you through everything: Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat's 71st century

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Proud wife Anushka Sharma has promised her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who completed his 71st century in international cricket on Thursday in the Asia Cup 2022, that she is "forever" with him "through any and everything"

Pic courtesy/AFP


Proud wife Anushka Sharma has promised her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who completed his 71st century in international cricket on Thursday in the Asia Cup 2022, that she is "forever" with him "through any and everything." Anushka took to Instagram, where she posted a slew of pictures of Virat from the match.


She wrote: "Forever with you through any and everything (heart and infinity emojis)." Replying to the post, Virat dropped red-heart emojis.

Also Read: Finally, a ton! Virat Kohli hits a century after 1,020 days


Virat Kohli ended his drought of not scoring a century in international cricket for 1020 days with a sensational career-best 122 off just 61 balls to power India to 212/2 against Afghanistan in a dead-rubber of Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Anushka on the acting front, will next appear in 'Chakda Xpress', directed by Prosit Roy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

