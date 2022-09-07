Breaking News
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse from Jhulan Goswami's story 'Chakda Xpress'

Updated on: 07 September,2022 11:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Today, Anushka took to social media to reveal a glimpse of Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma/Instagram


Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress is turning out to be one of the most exciting projects as each glimpse reveals that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make a film that will touch the hearts of audiences. Today, Anushka took to social media to reveal a glimpse of Chakda Xpress, which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami



 
 
 
 
 
In the image uploaded by her, Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan’s life. A thoughtful Anushka as Jhulan is seen making an important phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her! A gripping image that could highlight the tumultuous journey in cricket that Jhulan might have had before she achieved greatness like no other! Anushka is neck deep in prep currently before she starts another schedule of the film. Anushka returns to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Xpress, a film she feels had to be made. 

The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. 

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming Chakda Xpress which will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has already put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler. 

