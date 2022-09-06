Breaking News
Anushka Sharma enjoys 'breakfast date' with her parents, husband Virat reacts

Updated on: 06 September,2022 11:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Actor Anushka Sharma always shares her personal and professional life with fans on social media. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her breakfast with her parents on social media

Actor Anushka Sharma always shares her personal and professional life with fans on social media. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her breakfast with her parents on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, she dropped photographs where she can be seen enjoying delicious breakfast in a restaurant with her parents. She also shared a picture of coffee and croissants.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



She captioned the post, "Breakfast date with the parents." Soon after Anushka posted the images, Virat reacted the post with a heart emoji in the comment section. Her fans flooded the comment section with heart and love emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka marks the comeback with project 'Chakda Xpress'. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. 

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Chakda Xpress Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli

