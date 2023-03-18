Breaking News
Former Australia captain Tim Paine draws curtains on a glittering career

Updated on: 18 March,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Hobart
Paine played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced his retirement after Tasmania’s Sheffield Shield first-class match against Queensland on Friday. Paine played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is.


Also Read: Stunning deception, Tim Paine!



