Former Australia captain Tim Paine draws curtains on a glittering career

Paine played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

Tim Paine

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced his retirement after Tasmania’s Sheffield Shield first-class match against Queensland on Friday. Paine played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

