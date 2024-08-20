Breaking News
WATCH: Locals in Maharashtra block railway track at Badlapur station after 2 kids were sexually assaulted in school
New roads in Mumbai to decongest Mulund traffic
War of words between allies Shiv Sena and BJP
Will quit if CM says I’m hindering Maratha quota: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Birdwatcher robbed at Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater makes desperate attempt to get out of jail

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater makes desperate attempt to get out of jail

Updated on: 20 August,2024 01:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Representing Australia in 74 Test matches, Michael Slater accumulated 5,312 runs with a batting average of 42.83. During his prime, the former right-handed batsman registered 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater makes desperate attempt to get out of jail

Michael Slater (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater makes desperate attempt to get out of jail
x
00:00

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has been in custody since April and made a desperate attempt for bail.


He was accused of assaulting and choking a woman during the violent tirade. The former cricket is also accused of sending her hundreds of abusive and degrading messages.



Earlier, Michael Slater collapsed in an Australian Court in April after his bail was refused on several charges. The 54-year-old had to be helped to his feet by court staff after falling to the floor when a Queensland magistrate turned down his bail application.


Also Read: T20I record: Samoa's Darius Visser creates history, breaks Yuvraj Singh's record

He debuted for Australia on June 3, 1999, in the longest format of the game. In the 50-over format, Slater debuted for the national side on December 9, 1993. 

Representing Australia in 74 Test matches, Michael Slater accumulated 5,312 runs with a batting average of 42.83. During his prime, the former right-handed batsman registered 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries. The former Australian's top score in the longest format of the game was 219 runs. He also featured in 42 ODIs in which he smashed 987 runs including 9 fifties. His batting average in the format was 24.07 with a highest score of 73 runs.

Michael Slater was also part of Australia's 1996 Wills World Cup squad. The side ended as the runner-up in the tournament.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia sports news cricket news International Sports News International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK