Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater makes desperate attempt to get out of jail

Michael Slater (Pic: AFP)

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has been in custody since April and made a desperate attempt for bail.

He was accused of assaulting and choking a woman during the violent tirade. The former cricket is also accused of sending her hundreds of abusive and degrading messages.

Earlier, Michael Slater collapsed in an Australian Court in April after his bail was refused on several charges. The 54-year-old had to be helped to his feet by court staff after falling to the floor when a Queensland magistrate turned down his bail application.

He debuted for Australia on June 3, 1999, in the longest format of the game. In the 50-over format, Slater debuted for the national side on December 9, 1993.

Representing Australia in 74 Test matches, Michael Slater accumulated 5,312 runs with a batting average of 42.83. During his prime, the former right-handed batsman registered 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries. The former Australian's top score in the longest format of the game was 219 runs. He also featured in 42 ODIs in which he smashed 987 runs including 9 fifties. His batting average in the format was 24.07 with a highest score of 73 runs.

Michael Slater was also part of Australia's 1996 Wills World Cup squad. The side ended as the runner-up in the tournament.