Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Former Mumbai all rounder Dodu no more

Former Mumbai all-rounder Dodu no more

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Deobhakta’s toil involved leaving his Agashi home, five kms from Virar, in the wee hours of the morning to reach various Mumbai venues for inter-club and inter-office cricket matches

Former Mumbai all-rounder Dodu no more

Suresh Deobhakta

Listen to this article
Former Mumbai all-rounder Dodu no more
x
00:00

Former Mumbai Ranji cricketer Suresh Deobhakta, 83, passed away on Thursday morning, according to information circulated to Mumbai’s cricketing fraternity. Deobhakta’s solitary Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai was against Baroda in 1971-72. 


Also Read: Ugly scenes mar beautiful game as players, public clash in the stands


Fondly known as Dodu (meaning pumpkin because he was a plump child), the all-rounder was battling loneliness for a long time. His contemporaries reckoned he had the talent and ability to get a longer run in domestic cricket. “I was given one [Ranji] chance and then they said, buzz off. We were bowled out for 129 in the first innings at Moti Bagh Stadium on a winter’s day in 1972. There was a lot of dew on the pitch and Baroda pacers Anthony Fernandes and Narayan Satham ran through our side. However, we bowled them out for 42 and fared better in our second innings to win comfortably,” Deobhakta told mid-day in 2017.


Deobhakta’s toil involved leaving his Agashi home, five kms from Virar, in the wee hours of the morning to reach various Mumbai venues for inter-club and inter-office cricket matches.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK