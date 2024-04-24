The fearless 22-year-old batsman still has plenty to learn though and told AFP he is soaking up every bit of information he can from David Warner, his idol and now a teammate in the Indian capital

David Warner; (right) DC’s Jake Fraser-McGurk during the match against GT in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Fraser-McGurk of DC bonds with idol Warner to light up IPL x 00:00

Jake Fraser-McGurk went unsold at auction but the young Australian was snapped up by Delhi Capitals as an injury replacement and has become one of the stories of the current IPL.

The fearless 22-year-old batsman still has plenty to learn though and told AFP he is soaking up every bit of information he can from David Warner, his idol and now a teammate in the Indian capital. “Having him here and knowing him quite well, we have got a nice connection, got a beautiful friendship,” Fraser-McGurk said of the 37-year-old opener, one of Australia’s finest-ever batsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi head coach and Australia great Ricky Ponting this week described Fraser-McGurk as “a serious talent”, and there are flashes of the young Warner with his attacking approach. He joined Delhi as an injury replacement for South African paceman Lungi Ngidi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever