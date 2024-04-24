Mohit is only the second bowler to register this record before this the unwanted record was previously held by Basil Thampi

Mohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Titans pacer Mohit Sharma bowls most expensive spell in IPL history x 00:00

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma on Wednesday recorded the worst figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

During the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, he conceded 73 runs to record the worst spell in IPL history in his four overs after receiving a hammering in the 20th over of 31 runs.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and batter Tristan Stubbs hammered 31 off Mohit's last over as the bowler returned with a figure of 4-0-73-0.

Mohit is only the second bowler to register this record before this the unwanted record was previously held by Basil Thampi.

Thampi registered this unwanted record while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceding 70 runs off four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018.

While talking about the match, Rishabh Pant's carnage, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs' onslaught powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to 224/4 against Titans.

Axar's hard-hitting knock of 66 runs off 43 balls while Pant's brutal bashing of 88 runs in 43 and Tristan Stubbs' blitz cameo of 26 in 7 deliveries helped Delhi recover from the early shocks.

Meanwhile, Pant became the second-highest player with the most 50-plus scores for DC in the history of the league, having kept his blistering form intact as he brought up his third half-century of the ongoing season with a six at long-on in just 34 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This marked his 19th 50-plus score for DC, his tally bettered by veteran opener David Warner who has 24 50-plus scores for the franchise.

Shikhar Dhawan is on the number third spot with 18 50-plus scores for DC while, Shreyas Iyer and former India opener Virender Sehwag are level with 16 fifty-plus scores for the franchise.

