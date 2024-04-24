The drama did not help Bengaluru in their chase as bottom-placed Bengaluru in the 10-team table slumped to their seventh loss in eight matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Waist-level conundrum x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





KKR’s Harshit Rana found an unexpected ally in umpire Vinod Seshan In-form Virat Kohli was caught unaware by a deceiving high-full toss TV umpire Michael Gough declared Kohli out after replays

On Sunday, KKR’s Harshit Rana found an unexpected ally in umpire Vinod Seshan. In-form Virat Kohli, who was in full flow with the bat, was caught unaware by a deceiving high-full toss that did not rise as predicted. Paceman Rana successfully enticed him into making the RCB opener offer a rather miscued shot back to him and boom, wicket!