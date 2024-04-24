Breaking News
Waist-level conundrum

Premium

Updated on: 24 April,2024 11:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar

The drama did not help Bengaluru in their chase as bottom-placed Bengaluru in the 10-team table slumped to their seventh loss in eight matches

Waist-level conundrum

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. KKR’s Harshit Rana found an unexpected ally in umpire Vinod Seshan
  2. In-form Virat Kohli was caught unaware by a deceiving high-full toss
  3. TV umpire Michael Gough declared Kohli out after replays

On Sunday, KKR’s Harshit Rana found an unexpected ally in umpire Vinod Seshan. In-form Virat Kohli, who was in full flow with the bat, was caught unaware by a deceiving high-full toss that did not rise as predicted. Paceman Rana successfully enticed him into making the RCB opener offer a rather miscued shot back to him and boom, wicket! 

