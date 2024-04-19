Big investments, disappointing returns

The pressure of expectations looms large over IPL players who command staggering auction prices like the Aussie pair as they are tasked with justifying their worth through exemplary on-field displays

Pat Cummins (L) and Mitchell Starc speak during a practice session. Pic/AFP

It has been four months since they led the way for Australia with two sizable deals but fortune appears to have turned its back on both Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the ongoing IPL season. After sparking an intense bidding battle among top IPL franchises at a swish multi-purpose venue in Dubai last December, Starc fetched a handsome Rs 24.75 crore, with comrade Cummins the only other top name in the fray, having been acquired for Rs 20.5 crore.