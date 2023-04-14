Breaking News
Full credit to Sandeep for bowling with wet ball to Dhoni: Brett Lee

Updated on: 14 April,2023 06:53 AM IST  |  Chennai
Brett Lee; (right) Pacer Sandeep Sharma celebrates RR’s win over CSK at Chennai on Wednesday. Pic/PTI


Former Australian pacer Brett Lee was all praise for Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma, who held his nerve while bowling the last three decisive deliveries to an in-form MS Dhoni with CSK needing seven runs for victory. Having given away 14 runs, including two sixes, off the first three balls of the final over, where 21 were originally needed, Sandeep did well to restrict Dhoni and ensure a three-run victory for RR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday night.


“I like what he [Sandeep] said in his post-match interview about how bowling over the wicket wasn’t working, so he came around the wicket. It’s right within his arc, that sweet spot, and if he missed it by an inch, it would have gone for six. Full credit to Sandeep Sharma, bowling with a wet ball to MS Dhoni who is on fire, they’ve got the whole crowd against them. He closed out the game under pressure and that is absolutely hats off to him to win by three runs,” said JioCinema’s IPL expert Lee. 



This was RR’s third win in four games, taking them to the top of the points table with six points—the same as the Lucknow Super Giants—but they remain ahead on the basis of a better net run rate. CSK, on the other hand, lie in fifth place with two wins and an equal number of losses.

